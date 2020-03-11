(Video) Cheeky mascot reminds everyone of Liverpool’s European greatness

A young Liverpool fan held up six fingers as the camera panned past him in the buildup to Liverpool v Atletico Madrid tonight, reminding the world of our number of European Cups!

Last season, the Reds made it six in Madrid, after winning the fifth in Istanbul back in 2005.

We’re genuine European royalty, considering in that time we’ve also lost finals against AC Milan and Real Madrid too.

Young Scousers usually have a great sense of humour, and clearly this lad does too!

If we’re to make it seven though, we’ll need to overcome this brilliantly resolute La Liga outfit tonight.

