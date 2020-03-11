(Video) Diego Costa boots water-bottle in anger as Reds serenade him with old classic

‘Diego Costa, the Elephant man!’ rang out from three corners of Anfield tonight, after the angriest man on Merseyside was hauled off early…

Diego Simeone decided to bring the striker off, after he failed to get a sniff in the opening hour, down entirely to Liverpool’s dominance.

Simeone brought on defensive midfielder Marcos Llorente in his place, setting out an even more negative game-plan.

Upon his exit, Costa booted a water-bottle, much to the delight of the crowd.

The forward isn’t what he used to be, that’s for certain.

Watch the full version, via BT, here…