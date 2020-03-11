(Video) Emre Can red-carded for putting Neymar on his backside

Emre Can obviously wanted to get to the dressing room nice and quickly so as to watch Liverpool’s pulsating game with Atletico Madrid!

The German, now at Borussia Dortmund following a failed stint with Juventus, lost his rag against PSG in the Champions League and shoved Neymar to the floor.

The Brazilian had been winding him up with tricks and classic sh*thousery, they type for which he is legendary for, and Can couldn’t handle it anymore.

At Liverpool we’ve come up against Neymar before, and can completely understand our former midfielder’s reaction!