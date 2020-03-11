(Video) Firmino sends LFC fans bezerk by bagging first Anfield goal of the season v. Atletico

Get in! Liverpool doubled their advantage at Anfield as Roberto Firmino bagged his first goal at home this season – and his first in the Champions League.

Gini Wijnaldum scored the opener in the first half, following some lovely football from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold, which set the tempo.

Bobby netted in extra time, after Atleti ushered us to the full 90 minutes with an outstanding display from Jan Oblak. A cross was whipped in for the Brazilian and his glancing header found its way onto the post and was rebounded in by the No.9.

Take a watch of the video below (via RMC):

