(Video) Gini Wijnaldum world-class header from stunning Trent cross opens scoring for Liverpool v Atletico

What is it about Gini Wijnaldum and headed Champions League goals?!

The Dutchman opened the scoring on the night v Atletico Madrid this evening – making it 1-1 on aggregate.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, simply sensational in the first-half, got the ball near the touchline, then pinged in a cross to roughly the penalty spot for the Dutchman.

Gini nodded down and into the corner of Jan Oblak’s net in sensational style.

He’s hardly bagged for us this season, but has shown again a tendency to do it when it truly matters.

What a man!