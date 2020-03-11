(Video) Klopp not happy with fans trying to touch the players

Players and managers are still not allowed to shake hands as a showing of respect before football games, amid the coronavirus outbreak, and Jurgen Klopp has certainly extended that to the fans too.

A few Liverpool supporters put their hands out to try get a high-five from one of the lads – including the boss – but the German was not happy at all with it.

Klopp turned to a group of supporters who had their arms outstretched and told them to “put [their] hands away” in no uncertain terms. He’s probably half-joking, but it’s nice to see someone taking the medical advice seriously.

Take a watch of the video below (via Optus Sport):

Put your hands away 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bzo3IJiB3A — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 11, 2020