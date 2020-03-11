(Video) Klopp not happy with fans trying to touch the players

Posted by
(Video) Klopp not happy with fans trying to touch the players

Players and managers are still not allowed to shake hands as a showing of respect before football games, amid the coronavirus outbreak, and Jurgen Klopp has certainly extended that to the fans too.

A few Liverpool supporters put their hands out to try get a high-five from one of the lads – including the boss – but the German was not happy at all with it.

Klopp turned to a group of supporters who had their arms outstretched and told them to “put [their] hands away” in no uncertain terms. He’s probably half-joking, but it’s nice to see someone taking the medical advice seriously.

Take a watch of the video below (via Optus Sport):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top