(Video) Klopp not happy with fans trying to touch the players

Players and managers are still not allowed to shake hands as a showing of respect before football games, amid the coronavirus outbreak, and Jurgen Klopp has certainly extended that to the fans too.
A few Liverpool supporters put their hands out to try get a high-five from one of the lads – including the boss – but the German was not happy at all with it.
Klopp turned to a group of supporters who had their arms outstretched and told them to “put [their] hands away” in no uncertain terms. He’s probably half-joking, but it’s nice to see someone taking the medical advice seriously.
Take a watch of the video below (via Optus Sport):
Put your hands away 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bzo3IJiB3A
— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 11, 2020
