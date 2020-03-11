(Video) Klopp & Simeone laugh as their handshake attempt turns into a shoulder-charge

Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone took no chances ahead of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid’s Champions League fixture, as the duo paid attention to medical advice amid coronavirus outbreak concerns, and didn’t shake hands.

The Argentine went for the handshake, but Klopp kept his hands in his pocket and seemingly gestured to Simeone that they’re not allowed to shake.

The bosses then exchanged a bit of jostling and share a laugh, before heading off to their respective technical areas to prepare for kick-off.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):