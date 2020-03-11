(Video) Playmaker Trent does two outside of the boot passes in quick succession to leave Anfield purring

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been exemplary tonight for the Reds, who at the time of writing, are still 1-0 up v Atletico Madrid but 1-1 on aggregate.

In the second-half, the Scouser has basically played as a right-winger and a no.10 – bombarding and up and down the flank but also drifting infield and making things happen against the desperate Spaniards.

This moment in the 74th minute was breathtaking. First, he played a tidy pass with the outside of his foot up the touchline, before drifting to the ball and feeding his partner in crime with a delicious switched-ball to the other flank, again using the wrong side of his boot!

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport: