(Video) Skies around Anfield are literally Red in epic pre-match ‘welcome’

Liverpool made sure to create a hellish atmosphere for Atletico Madrid’s arrival tonight, but a celebratory one for the Reds!

The country is filled with dread and anxiety regarding the pandemic – so it’s nice to see fans leaving their inhibitions behind and getting properly stuck into a European night (even if it’s madness the visiting Spanish supporters have been allowed to travel in the first place).

This video below is one you’d only see in Liverpool and no other English city. It’s incredible what the Champions League can do to us Reds.

Let’s hope the performance is worthy and we can qualify for the quarters!