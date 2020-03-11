(Video) UEFA are seriously considering suspending the Champions League amid coronavirus concerns, according to Italian journo

Amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, UEFA are reportedly considering suspending the Champions League and Europa League competitions after the round of 16.

This news comes from Italian journalist Mirko Calemme, of AS and Calciomercato.it, who claims that European football’s governing body is taking the ongoing COVID-19 issue ‘seriously’.

Should Liverpool prevail over Atletico Madrid tonight, the quarter-finals of the Champions League could be delayed by around a month as the world combats the virus.

Take a watch of the video below (via Catalunya Radio) in Catalan: