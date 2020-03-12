Adrian hits Twitter with slightly strange message after costing Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

We’re not exactly sure why, but the tone off this message is a little odd considering what went down last night…

Liverpool were exemplary up until the 97th minute – performing at an extraordinary level and scoring the two goals without reply required to go through against Atletico Madrid.

But Adrian’s blunder let them back in, and in truth, he could have done better for both their second and third goals – although our bubble was effectively burst after the first had gone in considering the monumental effort that we’d gone through.

Adrian claimed on Twitter that the result was ‘not what we were expecting,’ before telling us there is ‘big objectives,’ left this term.

Well, kind of, but the Premier League is already won, although a record points tally would be something.

Still, we shouldn’t be too hard on the Spaniard. We win as a team and lose as a team – he clearly feels this too and we shouldn’t be demanding he wallows in grief over the mistakes.

Alisson being unavailable really did cost us, though, considering how jaw-droppingly good Jan Oblak was in their net.

Adrian did great things earlier on this season, but has sadly been an accident waiting to happen when used in 2020. Come the end of the term, we’ll remember his contributions in the first ten games and the Super Cup.