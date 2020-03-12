ESPN writer’s embarrassing analysis of LFC defeat; claims Atleti were able to ‘nullify’ Anfield

ESPN writer Mark Ogden has well and truly embarrassed himself with a Tweet he shared after Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Atleti showing how to nullify the Anfield atmosphere. Don't cave in, get a goal and a foothold and turn the volume down. Man City, Roma, Barca, take note. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 11, 2020

We aren’t bitter about the result, the Reds put in an incredible shift, but the Spaniards simply rode their luck and were able to capitalise on a couple of errors by stand-in goalkeeper Adrian.

Sometimes, these things happen in football. But to claim that the La Liga outfit – and Diego Simeone – were able to nullify Liverpool – and Anfield – is pure hyperbole.

The only reason Atleti were still in the game was because of Jan Oblak. The Serbian faced 34 shots, 11 of them on target, and to suggest Man City’s Ederson and Roma’s Pau Lopez are capable of coping with the same is outrageous.

On Barcelona – does Ogden seriously think the Catalans turned up at Anfield expecting to ship four goals in 90 minutes? The reigning Champions of Spain were mashed on Merseyside – and the same would have happened to Atleti, if not for their goalkeeper’s performance.

At the end of the day, Atletico are the club progressing to the next round of the Champions League and we wish them well, but there is little chance they’re going the distance – an off-day or Alisson-eque injury for Oblak and they’re finito.