Gini Wijnaldum scores right after racial abuse from Atleti fans, says Liverpool supporter

This wouldn’t surprise us one bit, given the history of Spanish teams and racism.

According to Jack Gill, who does work with Redmen TV and is not the kind of person who would fabricate such a story, Atletico Madrid fans were heard making monkey noises towards Gini Wijnaldum in the first-half.

Brilliantly, the Dutchman went and scored the opener with his head from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s superb cross.

I’m sat in the Anfield Road End right by the Atleti fans. Towards the end of the first half on a corner a selection of away supporters made monkey noises towards Gini Wijnaldum. Five minutes later, he scores. Have that you racist bastards! — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) March 11, 2020

We hope there’s some evidence of this on camera so UEFA can at least try to dish out a punishment – although their history of dealing with racist incidents is so poor, we’re not going to hold our breath.

Wijnaldum played fantastically on the night, as did nearly all his team-mates, but an error from Adrian took the wind out of our sails and we couldn’t recover.

The effort put in to a man though was heroic, and we really cannot ask for any more.

The Premier League trophy lift is going to be epic – wherever or however it takes place. We’ll find a way to celebrate.