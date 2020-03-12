“He didn’t want to do that” – Klopp admits Adrian was at fault but refuses to blame him entirely

Adrian had a game to forget last night as Atletico Madrid eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League. The Reds put in an unreal performance and bagged twice, before the opposition capitalised on two errors by our No.13.

Alisson’s deputy will obviously be feeling guilty for the part he played in our inability to defend our title as Champions of Europe this season, but blame shouldn’t sit on Adrian’s shoulders alone.

After the game Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Spaniard was at fault, but refused to throw him under the bus. “He’s a man, he knows that, he didn’t want to do that. He saved us in so many moments, and the boys know that,” he’s quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror’s Dave Maddock.

“This was not the moment when we lost the game, but it had big impact. The public will judge you, but he is a grown man and he will deal with that.”

Jose Mourinho recently publicly slated Tanguy Ndombele, and it remains to be seen if that was a gamble worth taking, but Klopp did not fancy going down the same route.

In the nicest way possible, the boss has pointed the finger at Adrian but the German knows that we’re going to need him over the next few games – if his confidence is shattered, he could drop the ball in the Merseyside Derby too.