“I shouldn’t say it” – Atletico star Joao Felix raves about LFC fans & Anfield atmosphere

Football prodigy Joao Felix has spoken of his appreciation of the atmosphere generated by Liverpool supporters inside Anfield, after Atletico grabbed a rare win on Merseyside in the Champions League.

The Portugal starlet said that he had seen how the Reds are on TV, but being inside the red cauldron was a different kettle of fish. “It was incredible,” he’s quoted as saying by AS.

“I shouldn’t say it, but when they scored, seeing the stadium and their way of celebrating, I had seen this on television, but seeing it live and being within this great atmosphere – hardly anyone wins here and we are so happy.”

It’s nice to hear the 20-year-old speak about Liverpool in such a way, as one of the brightest talents in world football at the minute. Maybe one day he’ll fancy experiencing Anfield on a more regular basis?

The Reds were defeated by Felix’s Atelti 3-2 on the night, after a dominant display, but a huge mistake by Adrian gave the Spaniards an opportunity – and they took it.

Alisson’s deputy had a game to forget, but his opposite number – Jan Oblak – had one of the finest performances I’ve seen from an opposition goalkeeper at Anfield.

We could talk about the differences between the Spaniard and Serbian for ages, but let’s not dwell on the negatives – we’re still going to win the Premier League title and Felix loves the Reds. 😉