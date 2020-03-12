“One of LFC’s star players” – Macca gushes over Ox after impressive Atletico performance

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by a resilient Atletico Madrid who were dominated over 120 minutes, but capitalised on a couple of mistakes by Adrian.

Alisson’s deputy had a game to forget, but his opposite number – Jan Oblak – had one of the finest performances I’ve seen from an opposition goalkeeper at Anfield.

We could talk about the differences between the Spaniard and Serbian for ages, but let’s not dwell on the negative – one Liverpool player smashed it out of the park.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was different gravy for Liverpool – the midfielder notably whipped in the cross to allow Gini Wijnaldum to head home and put the Reds ahead on the night.

Anfield had been absolutely bouncing throughout the first half, and the roof nearly blew off when the Dutch international bagged yet another massive goal for Liverpool in Europe.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough in the end but Liverpool legend Steve McManaman picked up on Ox’s performance and labelled him one of our star players.

“He’s been excellent tonight,” he told BT Sport as the midfielder was substituted off (via The Boot Room). “He’s definitely been one of Liverpool’s star players whether it’s him or Trent Alexander-Arnold on this right-hand side of the pitch. Great energy from him.”

What Macca says is right – Ox is able to add some dynamism in the centre of the park, and can give us a creative spark that we are often lacking when we play a midfield designed for dominating possession.