Premier League fixtures to be played behind closed doors as UK begins to take coronavirus seriously

Italy were the first – their government called for games to be played behind closed doors, before eventually postponing all football for 30 days.

Since then, Spain have followed suit, forcing clubs to play without spectators, and the Italians have pretty much shut down their country to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Now the UK has caught up. In fairness to the government, the situations in Italy and Spain are worse and it seems the 500th case in Britain will be the tipping point (there are now 460).

According to the Times, Premier League matches and all football games in England are soon set to be played behind closed doors – and this could be enforced as early as today.

The report claims that the season will not be postponed and instead matches in the Premier League and lower divisions will be moved behind closed doors. A further measure being enforced will be a ban on pubs playing matches – the UK want to prevent people gathering together.

What this means for our potential Premier League trophy parade, I don’t know, but with that not taking place until the season is over, I’ve got some hope the coronavirus outbreak may be under control by then.