UEFA are considering suspending the Champions League – report

UEFA are reportedly considering suspending both the Champions League and Europa League competitions, amid coronavirus concerns. That’s according to Sky Sports, who say the governing body of European football is under pressure to suspend upcoming fixtures.

This news comes just over 12 hours after the United States’ NBA announced that all matches will be suspended from Thursday until further notice, after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

Doing our best to contain the virus and slow the spread of infection is the main priority, and sporting events obviously aren’t as important as people’s health.

With Arsenal and Manchester City’s Premier League fixture being postponed, because the Gunners played a UEL game with Olympiacos (their owner tested positive for the virus), it does seem inevitable that global sporting events will be postponed.

Wolves will be eagerly awaiting UEFA’s call as they’re scheduled to play the Greek side tonight and have requested a postponement.

It feels like the right time to say the coronavirus outbreak is obviously a serious issue, and sporting events are of little importance, when compared to people’s health, so please make sure you’ve got all the information you need.