(Video) Henderson, Koke & ref exchange smiles as they bump elbows instead of shaking hands

There are new measures being taken in football to help slow down the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The first in England was the banning of pre-match handshakes, a tradition in the beautiful game, but now it seems the Premier League will be going behind closed doors.

It’s a tough pill for Liverpool to swallow, as it means we’ll likely win the title with no fans inside the stadium, but some things are much more important than sports.

Ahead of the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid, captains Jordan Henderson and Koke showed mutual respect by bumping elbows and exchanging smiles, instead of shaking hands.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):