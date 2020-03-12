(Video) Henderson laments “mistake” that caused LFC’s loss to Atletico in the UCL

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was not a happy man in his post-match interviews, after the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

The lads gave it their all, and genuinely outplayed the La Liga outfit for the majority of the 120 minutes, but Atleti capitalised on a couple of mistakes by Adrian.

Jan Oblak deserves the plaudits for a world-class performance at Anfield, but that won’t help the pain the Liverpool players are now feeling – and certainly not Hendo who said “any mistake can cost you”, likely referring to our No.13.

