(Video) Idiotic Diego Costa coughs at reporters in horribly judged coronavirus joke

Is this funny?

We’re not too sure. Diego Costa, who didn’t get a touch last night before he was subbed off for Liverpool v Atletico Madrid, coughed at reporters post-match – clearly joking about the coronavirus.

Maybe we should be able to laugh at almost everything, but Costa was just being nasty – which in truth – shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s seen the brute on a football field.

The Reds lost 3-2 on the night and are out of the Champions League, but that barely tells the story of a brilliant match in which Liverpool were superb – bar a goalkeeping error that cost us dear.

Just the Premier League, Club World Cup and Super Cup this year – which we can definitely live with!