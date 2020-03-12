(Video) “I’m a bad loser” – crestfallen Klopp reacts after LFC undeservedly eliminated from UCL

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League last night at the hands of Atletico Madrid, but that doesn’t even begin to tell half of the story.

The Spaniards held their own against us – and by that I mean Jan Oblak held his own over 120 minutes – and the La Liga outfit capitalised on a couple of Adrian errors.

When we say the Reds were ‘undeservedly’ eliminated from Europe, what we really mean is that our performance over the 210 minutes in Madrid and on Merseyside didn’t call for a loss.

We were not at 100% in the Spanish capital, but we done more than enough to turn it around at Anfield. You can tell Jurgen Klopp feels the same way – he told reporters after the game that he’s a “bad loser”.

Take a watch of the video below (via Super Show XI):