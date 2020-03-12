(Video) New clip shows Salah was inches away from sending LFC into CL QFs after phenomenal dribbling

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League last night by Atletico Madrid, but Mohamed Salah came so close to changing fate to the Reds’ favour.

The Egyptian pulled off some close control dribbling that Lionel Messi would have been proud of, before smashing a shot just over Jan Oblak’s crossbar.

If Salah had been able to keep the ball about six inches lower, it would have just sneaked in and we’d have likely won the game in normal time.

It obviously doesn’t mean much now, but it was a wonderful solo effort from our No.11 and just another example of his class.

A few inches one way and he’d have been the hero!

Take a watch of the video below (via UCL productions):