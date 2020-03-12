(Video) Trent rattled Felix last night and told diving Portuguese exactly what he thought of him, too

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance last night was nothing short of special.

The Scouser was everywhere, putting in countless crosses, bombing up and down the flank, switching play, shooting and everything in between.

He also showed he’s no pushover, with this crunching tackle on Joao Felix in the first-half.

The Portuguese attacker was going down very easily early on, but Trent was having absolutely none of it.

The challenge was Steven Gerrard-esque – and we’re only sad we couldn’t be talking about it after a Liverpool win.

Atleti got a snatch and grab win after an incredible Liverpool performance, which was sadly ruined by the goalkeeper errors.

Watch the moment, courtesy of Bleacher Report, here.