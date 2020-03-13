Premier League suspended, but crucially, ‘all parties committed to trying to complete this season’s programme’

The Premier League has been officially suspended, Reds.

We will not be confirmed as champions any time soon, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a shutdown of all elite football worldwide.

BBC Sport reported the news this morning, but crucially, PL chief executive Richard Masters said its “aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures”, while the Football Association said “all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme”.

As Liverpool fans, we need to take a step back and realise the seriousness of the crisis.

The situation with our title win is stressful, but the country and the rest of the world is facing the most serious health issue of our generation and appropriate measures need to be taken.

What’s important is that it looks like this season will not be judged as null and void, which would be utterly heartbreaking for all of us.

This season needs to be completed, with the Euros in the summer likely scrapped and then potentially next term played with a reduced calendar – when everyone knows the rule from the outset.

Be safe, everyone. And similarly, be safe in the knowledge that we’re still going to win the title this season.