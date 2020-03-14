Heartbroken Wijnaldum takes to Twitter after all football called off

Gini Wijnaldum put in a heroic shift on Wednesday night, but it’ll be a while before we see him on a football pitch again.

The Dutchman, like all his Liverpool team-mates and professional colleagues, are ‘on the bench’ – waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to show a downward curve that is so far a very long way off.

The Premier League has rightly been suspended, and with the predictions that coronavirus will peak in around 14 weeks (over three months) in this country – it’s going to be a difficult and confusing wait.

The main thing now is our players’ health. They’re all training alone at their homes and not at Melwood.

Gini seems to be finding it tough – but urges us to stick together.