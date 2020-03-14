Liverpool set to be awarded Premier League title if no more games played

Amid the coronavirus scandal, the Reds are likely to be awarded the Premier League title this season, despite not mathematically confirming it yet, reports the Telegraph.

A chief club executive told them there was ‘little opposition’ from our Premier League rivals to awarding us the trophy considering the insurmountable 25 point gap with nine games to play.

Winning a first league title in 30 years in this manner will obviously be a last resort – we’d rather do it properly with the remaining games fulfilled – but if this proves impossible – at least we know the likelihood of a ‘null and void’ campaign is incredibly slim.

Still, it’s hard times for the country and it has numbed football fans who’ve never experienced something of its like.

There will unlikely be games for some time, meaning all there is to write about is the possibility of playing again and the permutations available to the said governing bodies.

Let’s hope whatever they come up with is sensible and as fair as possible.