Moronic ESPN journalist makes most stupid ‘Fake Liverpool Title’ claim yet

We should all thank Alex Shaw for giving us a laugh in these difficult times, in fairness!

He’s probably looking to wind up a few Reds, as we find it literally impossible to believe he could have this opinion in all seriousness.

But the professional journalist (yes, he really is) claimed on Twitter that we shouldn’t be awarded the Premier League title if no more games can played due to the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘anything can happen in football’ – using Manchester City’s 2013/14 title win as evidence.

In the picture he uses as proof, City are six points behind us with two games in hand…

This season, Liverpool are 25 points ahead with nine games to play. Can you see the difference, Alex?

"They should award title to Liverpool, they're obviously going to win the league as they only need 2 wins." Stop right there, pal. Anything can happen in football: pic.twitter.com/uoIe3i59CS — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) March 13, 2020

We think it’s a little strange how those opposed to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are trying to use the health crisis as a way to point score against us.

Surely football is a secondary concern, right now? Surely the primary reaction to people dying isn’t, ‘at least Liverpool’s title is ruined…’?

Odd bunch.