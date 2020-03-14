Neville and Carra go at it regarding COVID-19’s impact on LFC winning title

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter yesterday and put forward his argument as to why this season needs to be completed after the current suspension ends – rather than cancelled.

Inevitable the @premierleague @EFL will be suspended today. You can’t start next season until this one finishes when ever that is. No title winners? Who goes in the @ChampionsLeague next season??Leeds WBA +1 miss out on PL??? 3 clubs in Prem stay up. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2020

Gary Neville, his Sky Sports so-anchor, hit back – telling him nothing is on the table at this stage – before Carra explained to his followers Neville said something very different on WhatsApp!

Your stance has changed quickly from the group chat this morning 🤔 https://t.co/8VtnXDhU9v — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2020

In reality, there is no perfect solution. The COVID-19 pandemic is not something anyone could have accounted for and there should be no blaming or quarrelling at this stage.

Instead, the country should be uniting to stop the speed of it spreading so our health services can cope with the influx of new positive diagnoses when they come.

As for the title, it’ll come. It won’t be the same as winning it at Goodison Park, or Anfield – but we’ll win it. It’ll feel a little odd, but the brilliance of Jurgen Klopp and his team this season will be rewarded.