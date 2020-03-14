Neville and Carra go at it regarding COVID-19’s impact on LFC winning title

Posted by
Neville and Carra go at it regarding COVID-19’s impact on LFC winning title

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter yesterday and put forward his argument as to why this season needs to be completed after the current suspension ends – rather than cancelled.

Gary Neville, his Sky Sports so-anchor, hit back – telling him nothing is on the table at this stage – before Carra explained to his followers Neville said something very different on WhatsApp!

In reality, there is no perfect solution. The COVID-19 pandemic is not something anyone could have accounted for and there should be no blaming or quarrelling at this stage.

Instead, the country should be uniting to stop the speed of it spreading so our health services can cope with the influx of new positive diagnoses when they come.

As for the title, it’ll come. It won’t be the same as winning it at Goodison Park, or Anfield – but we’ll win it. It’ll feel a little odd, but the brilliance of Jurgen Klopp and his team this season will be rewarded.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top