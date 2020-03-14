The actual likelihood of a ‘null and void’ Premier League season

Amid the chaos and panic, Liverpool fans are rightly worried about whether or not we’ll get to win our Premier League title this season.

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone has explained that this very much remains a last resort and although not impossible – is not an option currently on the table due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and just how it’s going to rip through our communities.

What is the likelihood of the season being completely null and void?

Stone: “It is very much the will of all the leagues and the majority of the clubs for that not to happen.

“There are so many complications that come with making a decision of that magnitude. Clearly, no-one knows how long the game will be in shut down for. But whenever it restarts, I would think it will restart by finishing off this season.

“It is not entirely clear whether players will carry on training. We are in completely uncharted territory here.”

At Empire of the Kop, we think the best option would be to scrap the Euros and simply complete this season when it is safe to do so.

Then, a shorter 2020/21 campaign can be organised, so all teams know the rules and permutations going into it.

Scrapping this term wouldn’t just stitch up Liverpool – but Leeds and other teams with promotion on the horizon – as well as those who’ve done brilliantly to avoid relegation.

It would ruin football as we know it and leave everyone feeling sour. This term has to get done. But there’s no rush. Let’s do it when it’s safe. If international matches need to take a breather for a significant time, so be it.