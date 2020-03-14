What Van Dijk actually said about Adrian, amid fake quotes circling

We’re not going to share the lies that have circled since our Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, but instead, the actual video of Virgil van Dijk when questioned about Adrian’s blunder.

“What’s there to say? You win and lose together. That’s the message that we always have. There is no-one to blame and look at. We all do it together. There is nothing to worry about,” he said, as proven in this video below – which seems a very fair analysis of the situation.

Obviously, our result against Atletico has paled into insignificance following football’s global decision to effectively shut itself down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool’s players are now training at home and away from Melwood – and will continue to do so until there’s a downward curve in infection rates.

As fans, it’s a frustrating time, but football is a secondary concern when the lives of millions in our country are at risk.