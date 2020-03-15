Clubs amuse themselves by playing board games on Twitter during Premier League suspension

Elite level football across Europe has been halted as measures to clamp down on the coronavirus outbreak gets more serious.

The Premier League and Bundesliga were two of the most recent organisations to make the decision to suspend all fixtures – and some of their clubs have been amusing themselves on social media.

With no football being played, there is very little for teams to talk about on websites like Twitter, So a few of them have decided to play games with each other.

Yesterday we saw a stalemate between Southampton and Manchester City in a game of noughts and crosses, and Hull City earned a rare win over Bayer Leverkusen in connect four.

The next few weeks are going to be quite dull for football fans, but the health of the general public is magnitudes more important than spectator sports.

Football will likely be back before we know it. Liverpool fans will be eager to get the season underway again, with the Reds being just six points away from securing the Premier League title.

If games are resumed next month, there is a very real possibility that we’ll face Manchester City at the Etihad in the first week of April – a win there would also be enough to win us our first title in 30 years.