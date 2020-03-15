Dalglish says it would be “totally out of order” to deny Liverpool the Premier League title

Sir Kenny Dalglish claims it would be unfair to deny Liverpool the chance to claim the Premier League title this season. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league is now suspended until April – and even then it’s uncertain what will happen when next month rolls around.

We are sat 25 points clear at the top of the table, and our next game is scheduled to be against Manchester City at the Etihad on the fifth of April.

A win on enemy ground would be enough for us to make it mathematically impossible for anyone else to catch us in the remaining fixtures this season.

Club legend Dalglish penned in his Sunday Post column that it wouldn’t be fair to deny us the chance to claim the title. “What must definitely not happen is for the 2019-20 campaign to be declared null and void. That would not be fair, and any person with football at heart would admit that would be totally out of order.

“Would any person without an agenda really think it would be the most-sensible outcome to deny Liverpool their chance of winning the title after doing fantastically well in their 29 league games so far to build up a 25-point lead over Manchester City with nine games remaining?

“Of course not. Nobody can allow the hard work to count for nothing. So let’s do away with any of this talk, and try to use our time and energy wisely.”

King Kenny has hit the nail on the head. Even though there is a real possibility that the Premier League could just cancel the season, the efforts made by Liverpool cannot go unrewarded.

The same goes to other clubs, such as Leicester City, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers who have all done incredibly well to be sat where they are in the table.

Of course, people’s health is the main priority – that goes without saying – but the Premier League has a duty to make sure the competition can be completed this season, even it means the remaining fixtures are rescheduled and played behind closed doors.