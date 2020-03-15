Four senior players are expected to leave Liverpool in the summer – report

The Premier League is on pause because of the coronavirus outbreak, and football games across Europe are being postponed, but nothing stops the transfer rumour mill!

The Liverpool Echo have claimed that there are four senior players at Liverpool that will leave the club at the end of the season – and we think fans will be saddened to hear one of the names.

Nathaniel Clyne has spent the entirety of this year injured, and hasn’t been involved in the first team for a couple of years now, but his Anfield nightmare looks set to end. The Liverpool Echo claim the full-back will not be offered a new deal and will be allowed to leave on a free.

It shouldn’t then be a surprise to hear Adam Lallana is another player that looks set to be departing the Reds in a few months’ time. The Echo understands the midfielder isn’t in talks over a new deal and will also be allowed to leave for free in the summer.

Dejan Lovren makes up the trio of former Southampton men set to leave Anfield this – the Echo claim Liverpool will ask for around £14million for the Croatian international and Roma are stated as an interested party.

The last name – and one that will likely upset supporters – is Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss flyer got off to a great start at Anfield, but has seen his opportunities in the first team die down, after struggling with injuries.

It’d be a shame to see Shaq leave the club, but we can only wish him all the best after giving his all – his next club is getting a decent player with bags of power and flair.