Leverkusen boss admits reported Liverpool target Havertz will leave in the summer

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz has admitted that the Bundesliga outfit aren’t going to be able to keep hold of star player Kai Havertz beyond this summer.

The midfielder has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, with BILD reporting of our interest in the German international ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking to GOAL, Bosz confirms that Havertz will leave Bayer in the summer, but he’ll fetch a fee of over £90million. “We can’t hold onto him next summer,” he said.

“It will be a transfer of over €100M (£90M). In this business, it’s about developing talents and selling them on. With at least €100M, we’ll try to strengthen ourselves in three or four positions”

Leverkusen sold Julian Brandt to Borussia Dortmund last summer for just over £20million – with a fee closer to £100million, Bosz is clearly seeing an opportunity to develop his squad.

It’s a little odd to hear the manager of a team so open admit that they’re a selling club, but there is a lot of sense in what he’s saying. Just look at what we did when we sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for stupid money.

The Reds did sign Takumi Minamino in the winter, he is a similar type of player, so perhaps our apparent interest in Havertz may have cooled.

But with these latest comments from Bosz, you can be sure we’ll be keeping an eye on the situation if our interest was genuine.