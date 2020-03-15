Man Utd likely to back LFC in vote on how to end Premier League season – report

The Premier League is postponed for another three weeks. As it stands, Liverpool’s next fixture will be against Manchester City on the fifth of April.

That game could give us the title – the Reds need another six points, but beating City would do the required job of putting enough daylight between us and them.

With the ongoing issue of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s unclear if the Premier League season will even be completed this year. The Daily Mirror report that it’s being considered to allow clubs to vote on how they’d like to move forward.

One option is to finish the current season between July and September, truncating the 2020/21 campaign, and – as per the same report – this is likely to be backed by both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Any club now sat in the top spots are likely to want to finish the season, to make sure they get the benefits of finishing in such a high position, especially with Manchester City now banned from the next two Champions League instalments.

Obviously there will be those who will ask for the season to be made void, but that won’t happen – there would be too much backlash from the likes of the Leicester, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Wolves (not to mention Liverpool, City and United).

