PL clubs ‘accept’ it may be necessary to resume fixtures in April & end season behind closed doors

The Premier League is now suspended until the beginning of April, after following in the footsteps of Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga.

In truth, the season should have been postponed earlier – it took Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracting the coronavirus for the Premier League to take it seriously.

But now it is suspended and it’s unclear how we move forward, when next month rolls around. How do we know that it’ll be safe to resume sporting events?

We don’t, and that’s why the Premier League are reportedly ready to play the rest of the fixtures behind closed doors to make sure the season can be completed.

That’s according to Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock who claims that clubs are ready to ‘accept’ that the remaining games need to be played out – even if that means without supporters.

Some good news for #LFC fans. At emergency meeting today, reps of 20 PL clubs discussed the very real prospect of resuming fixtures on Apr 3, with an intent to complete season by end of May at latest. Clubs accept for that to happen, may be necessary to play behind closed doors — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) March 13, 2020

If the league is able to pull this off, it would drop all the uncertainty around what would happen if the season was left incomplete, and of course the shocking thought of making 2019/20 ‘null and void’ as suggested by seemingly every rival fan on Twitter.