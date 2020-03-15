(Video) Chunkz sends Milner hilarious text from Gomez’s phone as challenge forfeit

Joe Gomez featured in the latest instalment of Pro:Direct Soccer’s ‘Guess the Song Challenge’, but it didn’t go swimmingly for the Liverpool defender.

We're going for an FCA! If you want us to win just post a Tweet saying: 'I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubCreator.' We appreciate your support! ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/K39zBq4qCB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2020

As a forfeit for getting a question wrong, Chunkz was allowed to text James Milner from Gomez’s phone – and he asked the vice-captain for financial help on buying a house.

The Liverpool man looked mortified as the host sent the text, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain couldn’t help but laugh.

Take a watch of the video below (via Pro:Direct Soccer) and skip to 7:30: