(Video) Former LFC man Caulker puts Alanyaspor 1-0 up in one of the only games being played in Europe

Football has to wait – every one of Europe’s top five leagues has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, but some games have gone ahead in Turkey.
Former Liverpool defender-turned-striker Steven Caulker now plays for Alanyaspor and bagged a goal to put his side 1-0 up.
The centre-half latched onto a loose ball in the box and hammered home with his weaker left foot from close range.
It’s good to see Caulker doing well, after a rough couple of years toward the end of his career in England.
Take a watch of the video below (via Alanyaspor):
