(Video) Gomez & Ox slaughter Chunkz when they see his hair

Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have taken part in Pro: Direct Soccer‘s latest ‘Guess The Song’ challenge, and ripped into host Chunkz for his hair.

The well-known YouTuber wears a rag on his head 90% of the time, so Gomez was naturally curious as to what could be lurking underneath.

At first he was hesitant, but Chunkz removed his rag for the centre-half and the Liverpool duo couldn’t help themselves – it was all in good faith though as the three lads shared a laugh.

Take a watch of the video below (and skip to 8:00), but we’d suggest watching the whole thing anyway because it’s hilarious:

