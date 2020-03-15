(Video) Italian neighbours singing in harmony amid coronavirus lock-down will bring a tear to your eye

The coronavirus outbreak has halted top-flight football in Europe and around the world, but it seems to will of some people in Italy – a land where the game means so much – hasn’t been dampened.
Twitter user @LitalLital7987 shared a phenomenal video with her followers of her neighbours singing together in harmony, as people stay indoors on medical advice.
Serie A and the Premier League are scheduled to return in three weeks’ time – let’s hope that’s the case and the people in the brilliant clip below can sing about their beloved teams again.
Take a watch:
Siena, Italy
My street is empty. All are closed in homes because of the corona. Then one neighbor starts singing. Followed by another And suddenly the whole street sings together. We are not alone, and we will hold on. Via
valemercurii 🌎❤️#coronahulp #coronapocalypse 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BUMVCYo1gt
— 𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒐𝒉𝒆𝒏 🐥 (@LitalLital7987) March 13, 2020
