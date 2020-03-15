(Video) Italian neighbours singing in harmony amid coronavirus lock-down will bring a tear to your eye

The coronavirus outbreak has halted top-flight football in Europe and around the world, but it seems to will of some people in Italy – a land where the game means so much – hasn’t been dampened.

Twitter user @LitalLital7987 shared a phenomenal video with her followers of her neighbours singing together in harmony, as people stay indoors on medical advice.

Serie A and the Premier League are scheduled to return in three weeks’ time – let’s hope that’s the case and the people in the brilliant clip below can sing about their beloved teams again.

Take a watch: