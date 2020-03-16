COVID-19 impact could see Lallana get special contract

Adam Lallana’s contract expires this June, but if the season needs to be finished past that date, which is looking increasingly likely, the Reds may offer a short extension…

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein “it is believed the FA and FIFA would grant special dispensation for short-term rolling contracts,” allowing “week-by-week deals.”

No other first-team squad members are on the verge of finishing their contracts, so it would be only be Lallana’s deal that needs looking at.

The midfielder will depart at the end of this campaign in the search of first-team football elsewhere, after falling down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order after a number of debilitating injuries.

He’s been a good servant for us since signing from Southampton in 2014, and will deserve his Premier League Winners medal when it eventually comes – whenever that may be!

In total, Lallana has made 178 appearances for Liverpool and scored 22 goals. His best season was in 2016/17, but since then he’s actually only made 40 Premier League appearances.

Klopp may choose to allow Marko Grujic an opportunity to stake a claim for Lallana’s squad role, or maybe bring in another creative midfielder via the transfer market.