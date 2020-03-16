Gary O’Driscoll rejects Liverpool to stay at Arsenal

Posted by
Gary O’Driscoll rejects Liverpool to stay at Arsenal

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in that Arsenal’s club doctor Gary O’Driscoll has rejected our job offer to stay in London with the Gunners.

Andrew Massey is departing Liverpool to work directly with FIFA, so the club has been looking at bringing in a replacement – but it won’t be O’Driscoll.

David Ornstein published the news this morning in the Athletic.

We’re sure whoever Liverpool get will be a highly respected name ready to fulfil the role well, of course.

Liverpool’s players are currently all training at home on their own – and the only real benefit of this break from football is that those who are injured can return to full health before we play again – whenever that is.

That means Alisson and Naby Keita should be ready, and we may even see Xherdan Shaqiri on the field again!

The Swiss has barely kicked a ball this season and is likely to depart this summer as a result.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top