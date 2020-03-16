Liverpool in ‘advanced talks to extend Gini Wijnaldum’s contract’ says journalist

Liverpool are talking with Gini Wijnaldum over extending his deal until 2023 with the option of another year.

This is according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who tweeted his claim last night.

#Liverpool are in advanced talks to extend Georginio #Wijnaldum’s contract (expiries in 2021) until 2023 with option for another year. #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 15, 2020

The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2021, at the end of next season, meaning that if he doesn’t renew, European clubs will be able to sign him on a pre-agreement Bosman deal from January 1.

Gini is one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice XI – working tirelessly all over the pitch and doing tonnes of unselfish work to the benefit of the system – and we’d be loathe to lose him.

But in truth, we’re not especially worried about his future and reckon that before the end of this calendar year, pen will be put to paper.

Wijnaldum joined in 2016 from relegated Newcastle, and in that time has won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup – with a Premier League to follow when this season is eventually allowed to finish.