Liverpool’s squad worth £1.27bn and most valuable in world football

Liverpool have overtaken Manchester City as the most valuable team in world football – with our players worth a staggering £1.27bn collectively.

That’s according to CIES Football Observatory, who use multiple measuring sticks to calculate a player’s worth, via BBC.

In second is City at £1.24bn, with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona are next at £1.1m.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs also feature in the top 10, but there’s no space for Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe is rated as the most valuable player (£227m), due to his age and potential for greatness – as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are rated as cheaper due to them both being over 30.

The figures demonstrate the exceptional job Jurgen Klopp has done at Anfield.

Not only are we Champions League holders and set for Premier League glory whenever it returns, but we have a number of world-class players in the prime of their careers.

As a result, our glory will not be short-lived, especially considering the manager has a contract with us until 2024.