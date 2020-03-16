Van Dijk worried COVID-19 will ruin Premier League win

Virgil van Dijk has spoken about the possible implications of COVID-19 on our Premier League win.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the table with nine games remaining, meaning we only need six more points to mathematically guarantee victory.

But the PL has been suspended until April 4, but in reality, there is no way it can resume until the pandemic begins to slow down – and sadly we are not even close to its peak.

The priority in footballing terms for us now is to hope the authorities make sensible decisions and allow this season to be completed – although this will likely be mid-summer and only if the Euros is cancelled – which looks more and more likely.

“If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them,” van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans.

“Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely.”

Liverpool’s players are all currently self-isolating away from Melwood – and will be doing so the considerable future.

Jurgen Klopp has sent a message of positivity and safety to the fans, and for now – all we can do is wait.

The Premier League is having a meeting on Thursday in which possible ramifications and strategies will be discussed and eventually published – and we can only hope whoever makes the decisions is both fair and sensible.