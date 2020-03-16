(Video) ‘Boring Milner’ responds to Ox/Perrie dancing by rationing out tea bags to dance music

A video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dancing with his partner, Perrie Edwards of Little Mix, went viral over the weekend.

The Liverpool midfielder will have more spare time now the Premier League season has been suspended, and the club have given players schedules to follow at home.

MORE: (Video) Ox and Perrie ‘doing self-isolation the right way’ in adorable clip

We're going for an FCA! If you want us to win just post a Tweet saying: 'I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubCreator.' We appreciate your support! ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/K39zBq4qCB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2020

James ‘Boring’ Milner has obviously seen the video as he shared a response to it on Twitter on Sunday night. The Reds vice-captain set some dance music to him rationing out tea bags, in a typically dry – yet hilarious – tone.

Take a watch of the video below: