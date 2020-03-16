(Video) Maddock outlines why “clear champions” Liverpool have to be awarded title

The Premier League is now suspended and, even though Liverpool are supposed to be playing Manchester City on the fifth of April, it’s not clear when it’ll be resumed.

I’m certain you’ve heard people suggest the season should be made ‘null and void’ amid coronavirus concerns, but journalist Dave Maddock is firmly in the opposite camp.

The Daily Mirror reporter claims the Reds are “clear champions” and that we have to be awarded the Premier League title.

Maddock also touches upon teams chasing promotion in the Championship – such as Leeds United – and how they deserve to reap the benefits of their campaigns.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):