World Health leader thanks Jurgen Klopp for his ‘powerful’ coronavirus message

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, has tweeted his thanks to Jurgen Klopp, after Liverpool’s manager’s statement on the COVID-19 pandemic went worldwide.

In it, Klopp urged us to follow the advice of experts and self-isolate, suggesting that football is very much of secondary importance, despite the manner in which the issue has curtailed our brilliant season.

Thank you Jürgen Klopp and @LFC for your powerful message to the world. Put people's health first, reduce risks, care for the vulnerable and compassion: this is the @WHO way. We will win the fight against #COVID19 if we are working together. #coronavirushttps://t.co/h6uGF8ZiRJ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 14, 2020

Football is currently suspended, and Liverpool fans will not be able to see the club take on Everton in tonight’s Merseyside Derby.

In fact, we don’t know if the season will even be completed – with the country set to go into lockdown as the rate of positive COVID-19 diagnoses continues to increase.

It’s difficult, but like Klopp says, we need to not worry too much about football right now – and focus on following the correct guidelines and being safe.

Liverpool’s players are training at home and away from Melwood until the situation begins to better.