Chelsea forced to give up on Werner as Liverpool step up efforts to sign Leipzig star – report

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a boost in the pursuit of striker Timo Werner, with The Athletic claiming that Chelsea are now looking at other targets.

The German international has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield for moths now – and another Premier League club stepping away from the table can only help us.

The Blues were considered our biggest rivals in chasing the Leipzig man. but The Athletic report claims the Reds have forced Chelsea to consider other options – chiefly Lyon’s Mousaa Dembele.

Werner would obviously arrive at Liverpool and be very well aware that he’ll be competing with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – the best attacking trio in the world – for a place.

It won’t be easy, but we can almost guarantee that he, Bobby and Takumi Minamino will be a more than acceptable auxiliary front line during AFCON.

It’s really up to the German if he fancies the challenge – he could go elsewhere and get more game time, but he wouldn’t be working under Jurgen Klopp.

The pulling power of our boss often goes under the radar, but he is the best manager in the world, and players are going to want to work with him.